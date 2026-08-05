An outside firm to find the Red Wings’ new CEO

Steve Yzerman has not been the Red Wings' general manager since mid-July. Nearly a month later, the organization still hasn't found his replacement.

To conduct the search for a new GM, the Red Wings have hired an independent firm.

This was revealed by Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday.

As the Detroit Red Wings look to replace Steve Yzerman, who stepped down as GM on July 15, a search firm has been hired to find the right person https://t.co/9tMa1aJTb1 via @freep — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) August 5, 2026

You know your team isn't doing well when you no longer even trust your own organization to choose the next general manager.

This could be a good thing for the Wings, who are looking for a candidate who's strong with numbers and advanced statistics. It's the trend in the NHL with GMs like Eric Tulsky in Carolina, for example.

The biggest problem is that the Red Wings are currently stuck on the sidelines. There's no way for them to move forward right now, because their interim general manager, Shawn Horcoff, isn't even authorized to make trades.

Detroit needs to improve over the summer, and without trades, that's certainly going to be a very difficult task.

The worst part of it all is that Helene St. James has confirmed that Dylan Larkin's trade request is still on the table, despite Steve Yzerman's departure.

If the Red Wings refuse to let Shawn Horcoff make any trades at all, don't expect them to let him make one of the most significant trades for the organization in recent years.

This continues to push back the date of the Larkin trade. The sooner it's done, the sooner the Red Wings can move on to a new chapter in their history.

For now, it's a standstill until the independent firm finds the ideal candidate for the general manager position.

In a Nutshell

– A nice gesture.

Pageau and the AJLNH are donating hockey equipment to youth in Gatineauhttps://t.co/GYgTKf6VDv — RDS (@RDSca) August 5, 2026

– This jersey is going to be a hit.

KACHOW The Ducks' 2025 No. 10 pick, Roger McQueen, wore No. 95 at the NHL Rookie Showcase, channeling his inner Lightning ( : @AnaheimDucks) pic.twitter.com/T5Yz0XPsMm — BarDown (@BarDown) August 5, 2026

– He didn't even get to see his movie.