An athlete dies after being struck by lightning

Why are sporting events postponed and/or canceled when it's raining very hard and there's lightning?

For exactly these reasons…

An athlete has just lost his life after being struck directly by lightning. Viewer discretion advised…

The reason why sporting events are suspended when there's lightning in the area. https://t.co/996oWu7TCM — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) August 5, 2026

The footage is clear and sharp.

The lightning didn't miss him. Taking a screenshot at the moment of impact, you can see that the scene is shocking.

After being struck, poor Safwan Awae succumbed to his injuries despite the quick response of his teammates, who rushed to his aid.

The 24-year-old had just signed a contract with FC Yala, a club competing in Thai League 3.

As noted in TVA Sports' report on the incident, authorities stated that 12 other people were injured. The match should have been canceled… What a mistake!

Also according to TVA Sports, in November 2024, a player was also struck by lightning under similar circumstances.

In a nutshell

– Too bad.



Félix Auger-Aliassime announces that he will NOT PLAY his highly anticipated match as scheduled tonight in Montreal. He says he felt a fairly sharp pain in his back on Monday. @TVASports — Frédérique Guay (@frederiqueguay) August 5, 2026

– Wow.

ERNIE CLEMENT HITS A TWO-RUN HOMER IN EXTRA INNINGS : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/0ZpCPrmcTT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 5, 2026

– Read more.

As PWHL Las Vegas prepares for its inaugural season, Erin Ambrose tops the list of players who could become the franchise's first captain.https://t.co/JfatinRNf2 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 5, 2026

– Note.

The Laval Rocket had 14 players signed to one-year AHL deals last season. So far, 12 of them have signed contracts for 2026–27, with only four returning to the organization. pic.twitter.com/VFcQX8iQCF — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 5, 2026

– The Best Centers in the Central Division.