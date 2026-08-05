An athlete dies after being struck by lightning

Raphael Simard
An athlete dies after being struck by lightning
Credit: X

Why are sporting events postponed and/or canceled when it's raining very hard and there's lightning?

For exactly these reasons…

An athlete has just lost his life after being struck directly by lightning. Viewer discretion advised…

The footage is clear and sharp.

The lightning didn't miss him. Taking a screenshot at the moment of impact, you can see that the scene is shocking.

(Credit: X)

After being struck, poor Safwan Awae succumbed to his injuries despite the quick response of his teammates, who rushed to his aid.

The 24-year-old had just signed a contract with FC Yala, a club competing in Thai League 3.

As noted in TVA Sports' report on the incident, authorities stated that 12 other people were injured. The match should have been canceled… What a mistake!

Also according to TVA Sports, in November 2024, a player was also struck by lightning under similar circumstances.


In a nutshell

– Too bad.

– Wow.

– Read more.

– Note.

– The Best Centers in the Central Division.

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