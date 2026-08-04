The situation is getting complicated: the Jets want the same thing as the Habs

Here we are (already) on August 4. The Canadiens still haven't added a single NHL-caliber player to their roster.

Many people keep saying that Kent Hughes is working hard on it, especially since he's back in Quebec… but in this line of work, working hard isn't an achievement. It's the bare minimum. Every GM works hard.

Kent Hughes needs to find a way to improve his roster. In professional sports, effort doesn't count; only results matter.

We know the Habs are still looking for a second-line center and a top-six winger. Unfortunately, Michael Hage won't fill that role anytime soon, and Matthew Knies will never come to Montreal.

However, the Canadiens aren't the only team looking for a center and a top-six winger. According to David Pagnotta (The 4th Period), the Jets are currently looking for the same thing: a center for their second line and a winger to play on one of the top two lines.

David Pagnotta: What have the Jets been looking for over the last 12, 13, or 14 months? A second-line center and another winger on that second line to play with Cole Perfetti – Inside Sports (7/13) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 4, 2026

Maybe they should have offered Nikolaj Ehlers a better contract?

Since Winnipeg is in Canada, where winters are cold and life isn't exactly thrilling for a young NHL player, it's fair to assume that Kevin Cheveldayoff has his sights set solely on potential trades he could make. A bit like Kent Hughes, but for reasons that aren't quite the same…

There are very few top-six forwards available in the NHL—especially this late in August—and the price to acquire them is always astronomical. Knowing that another team is looking for exactly the same thing as you is never good news for a GM (or a fan).

Will the Jets use Connor Hellebuyck to fill at least one of their offensive needs? It's possible, but would they really be any better off with Stuart Skinner and Thomas Milic in net?

If Kent Hughes ever has a talented forward snatched away by the Jets, I hope he'll at least have the sense to trade Samuel Montembeault to them in exchange for Hellebuyck.

It's worth noting that the Jets, just like the Habs, haven't really improved during the offseason. Except that they didn't make the playoffs last spring…