“I imagine Montreal would be an interesting market for Connor McDavid”

We mentioned this in an article this morning, but the Canadiens must be feeling a certain sense of urgency.

To what extent? In terms of the additions they need to make to help the team win… and to avoid alienating the team's best players, who have taken a pay cut in the name of (potential) victory.

But a lot of people in town already know that.

This morning, we took a slightly more pessimistic angle when discussing the team's salary structure. But the fact remains that, in the end, there are quite a few more advantages to having players signed below their market value.

For example? Anything is possible. If the Habs want to bring in a big-name reinforcement, they can make room in the salary cap.

Last night on the Sick Podcast, Connor McDavid's name came up again in the discussion between Shayne Gaumond and Stu Cowan. Could Montreal be an attractive market?

Stu Cowan said he thinks it could be.

Note: The reporter did not say that this will definitely happen or that McDavid is definitely interested. What he said is that Montreal has what it takes to attract a player like him if he ever decides to leave Alberta.

The Habs are in a strong position to attract top players.

After all, with the right pieces in place, the Canadiens have the potential to build a strong team quickly. They have the potential to become a National Hockey League powerhouse.

And if McDavid wants to win, he has no choice but to consider the possibility of signing with a market like Montreal, which can give him that chance in the future and has the tools to compete with the Oilers, if necessary.

Maybe he doesn't want anything to do with Montreal, and that's his right. But the Habs can potentially offer him money, a chance to win, and the opportunity to cement his place as a sports legend.

That's no small thing.

In a nutshell

– Must-read.

– Enjoy the listen.

CCPPxDLC Have we become too harsh on CF Montréal… or are the concerns simply justified? We'll discuss it in this new episode of CCPP.

https://t.co/KBX3ldTyNm#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/68utHI0X4S — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 4, 2026

– That's a good one.

Dylan Larkin has updated his trade list to include the Los Angeles Dodgers — Trade Incoming (@tradeincoming) August 3, 2026

– Well done.