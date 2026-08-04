Kent Hughes’ Inaction: The Risk to Star Players

When is the Canadiens going to finally make a move?

Yes, I know: Kent Hughes (who is an excellent GM who, in my opinion, makes few mistakes) could do it in the coming months, if he wants to. But he could also do it in the summer of 2025, at the 2026 trade deadline, or at the last draft…

More and more, people are wondering when the Canadiens' GM will take action to improve the team. You can really feel it when fans get the chance to ask questions about the Canadiens, as was the case on the Sick Podcast yesterday.

What will happen if the Habs don't make a move before the start of next season?

Obviously, the Habs will be weaker than last year. And with several teams in the East having taken a step in the right direction, making it back to the playoffs won't be easy.

I'm not saying it would be impossible, but it wouldn't be easy.

And on that note, Réjean Tremblay made an excellent point on Facebook: could this upset Canadiens players who left money on the table?

The reporter is right: the guys left money on the table because they bought into the game plan—which was to leave room for new additions.

The backlash wouldn't happen overnight, of course. But if the club doesn't live up to expectations, some players will get fed up and may ask for more money when it's time to renew their contracts.

It's human nature—and that's why the club needs to start winning now, before it's too late. And to win, they're going to need reinforcements.

We've said it before, but there are risks to having a salary structure like the Habs's. And even though I really prefer it to that of many other clubs, we can't bury our heads in the sand: it still comes with risks, despite everything.

In a nutshell

– Oh.

Anthony Volpe is part of a wave of players being sent down to the minors. https://t.co/BIuJd6NL6K https://t.co/57U15JtEuT — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 4, 2026

– Worth noting.

The #CFMTL is reportedly interested in right-handed winger Luca Langoni. Talks are reportedly underway with New England. Langoni is 5'8” and 24 years old. He is also capable of playing as a forward. He isn't racking up stats as much as one might hope, but he's all… https://t.co/eUNbzOCPkG — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 4, 2026

– Hey, man.