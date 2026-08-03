Samuel Montembeault: Trading him now would be unusual for Kent Hughes

Samuel Montembeault continues to train in Brossard.

It's looking more and more likely that he'll start training camp as a member of the Habs. After all, the golf tournament is coming up pretty soon.

Will Kent Hughes make a trade later this summer? In any case, that would go against his pattern since taking over as the Habs' GM.

As Shayne Gaumond says on the Sick Podcast, Hughes doesn't tend to trade his players when their value is at its lowest.

The best example is the case of Kirby Dach. Many called for him to leave the Habs at various points over the past two years.

Hughes stood his ground, for better or for worse. In the end, Dach signed a one-year contract for this season. We'll see how it plays out.

As for Montembeault, I wouldn't be surprised if he bounces back and puts up strong performances early in the season.

That would send Jacob Fowler down to Laval, and that wouldn't be a bad thing for the young man.

After a few weeks, the Habs could trade Montembeault to a team that's in desperate need of a goalie following an injury. I don't think the Canadiens will want a three-way trade.

I agree with Gaumond—that's the scenario that seems most plausible to me right now, especially given the Habs' GM's track record.

I don't think one bad season will derail Monty's career. He'll bounce back, here or elsewhere.

In a Nutshell

– First game after the trade deadline.

Liftoff in Houston pic.twitter.com/JlAlH30lNL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 4, 2026

– His run begins tomorrow.

Félix Auger-Aliassime will finally face qualifier Tristan Droguet, who defeated Assche. Tuesday night on @TVASports — Frédérique Guay (@frederiqueguay) August 4, 2026

– He'll have a lot riding on him at training camp.