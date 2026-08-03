“Jacob Fowler looks like a young Carey Price”

Who will be the Canadiens' number one goalie in a year or two?

It would take a real expert to answer that question with any certainty.

While Jakub Dobes is guaranteed the No. 1 starting spot to kick off the season, things can change quickly in the NHL—especially for goalies—and let's not forget that the Canadiens have a gem on their hands in Jacob Fowler.

According to Steven Ellis, who analyzed the Habs' top ten prospects on Daily Faceoff, Fowler is the best goaltending prospect in the NHL.

The young goaltender ranks second on this list of Habs prospects, right behind Michael Hage, who, unsurprisingly, tops the rankings.

Ellis particularly praises Fowler's reading of the game, quick footwork, and fantastic hands and skating ability, which remind him of a young Carey Price during his early days in the League.

Furthermore, it's important to remember that Fowler is only 21 years old, whereas a goaltender's development typically takes longer.

Despite his young age, the Florida native performed well in his 17 games with the Canadiens last year, posting a record of seven wins, six losses, and two overtime losses, while maintaining a 2.43 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

If Dobes doesn't start the season at the same level he finished last season, Fowler could be called upon to see action quickly.

In fact, at this stage of his development, one might wonder what's really the best option for the American: being the number one goalie in Laval and seeing plenty of action, or serving as the backup in Montreal and playing less?

It's very possible that the Habs' plan is to have him start the season in Laval and go with Dobes and Samuel Montembeault.

The Quebec native, even though he's had a tough season, could serve as the backup goaltender, which would explain why he's still in Montreal despite the numerous rumors surrounding him.

In short, we may well have to wait until the start of next season to get answers to our questions.

Quick Q&A

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