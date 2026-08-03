World Junior Championship: CH fans are in for a long wait

Over the past few days, the top teams competing in the World Junior Hockey Championship held their summer showcase.

Things really didn't go well for Canada, which suffered a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of the Americans and a 5-3 loss to Sweden.

In any case, this mini-tournament gave us a glimpse of the players who will represent their respective countries this December in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Scott Wheeler made some roster predictions, and let's just say that the Canadiens might only be represented by L.J. Mooney from the United States.

World Juniors roster projections:

– Lines for

– Final

cuts– The big debates With @coreypronman and @m_bultman ( free to read): https://t.co/xOIpkPJOAa pic.twitter.com/hDwFrhhvyO — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 3, 2026

Of course, if the Russians had been included, the CH could have counted on Gleb Pugachyov and Alexander Zharovsky.

However, the IIHF has decided to maintain the ban on Russian participation for at least one more tournament.

While some might see this as a bad thing, I find it interesting that the Habs now have older prospects who can play in Montreal or serve as trade bait.

And since the Canadiens no longer draft in the top picks, there's less chance of seeing high-caliber prospects from the organization at the winter tournament.

L.J. Mooney, for his part, should have a great opportunity to showcase his skills with Team USA. He performed well last year and is expected to play a role on one of the top two lines this year. He also looked very good at the showcase, scoring a superb goal and being effective at forechecking.

In a Nutshell

– That really wouldn't be cool.

Just me talking here—no inside info or anything—but I'm starting to think #CBJ is about to become the next #Coyotes. I really hope I'm wrong because it's a great city and fan base! https://t.co/yHaMXzkZPe — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) August 4, 2026

– It's not about to happen anytime soon.

After five years of existence | “The Alliance should already be playing one or two games per season at Place Bell” https://t.co/PrOwEnAtY0 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 4, 2026

– It's a necessity.