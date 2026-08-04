Canadian Documentary on Crave: Details on the Upcoming Season

For the past two years, the Canadiens have once again been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their locker room through the series “La Reconstruction” on Crave.

About fifteen years ago, this was all happening on 24CH. In some ways, we got to see what went on behind the scenes with the Canadiens throughout the season.

It's not an independent production, but it doesn't just show the positive side. It's great for the fans.

And this morning, Crave released details about the series' upcoming season. An Instagram post is available featuring images of what we'll see in the series.

Here it is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crave en français (@cravecanadafr)

The first thing you'll notice is that season three of the series still has the same name: La Reconstruction. And this is despite the fact that the Canadiens made it to the semifinals in the playoffs.

Is it time to change the name? Or is this a detail that doesn't matter to you?

But aside from the name, what people are really interested in is knowing when the episodes will be available on Crave so they can watch them.

And this year, it'll be September 1. We're guessing there'll be two episodes a week, once again.

In 2024, it started on September 18, and last year, it was August 21. So it's later than last year, but quite a bit earlier than in 2024.

In my opinion, that's too late. Especially since the season will start earlier than usual…

It would have been a great opportunity to start in early August (or at least in mid-August, like last year) to reignite fans' interest in the Canadiens during hockey's offseason.

But it's not the end of the world either.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

After Matthew Bergeron, now it's his very good friend's turn! https://t.co/ujrU8SUeFr — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 4, 2026

– Worth noting.

The end of the Luc Mares saga…#CFMTL https://t.co/9oLItDZwQc — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 4, 2026

– Oh, really?