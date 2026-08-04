Samuel Montembeault: Two Days of Practice Raise Questions

Samuel Montembeault has had a busy few weeks lately. The goaltender, who has been at the center of trade rumors for months, became a father this summer.

Given his family situation, it's safe to assume he wouldn't be opposed to having some clarity about his future.

And through it all, he has to prepare for the upcoming season. We saw him back on the ice quickly after his child was born; he was back in Brossard last Thursday.

Will he start the next season in Montreal? #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/bhR8FLmBJW — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 30, 2026

Except that for the past two days, Monty's situation has been… strange. And that raises questions.

Yesterday, for example, the goaltender was on the ice in Brossard. However, his on-ice session was extremely short: he skated for only about ten minutes before leaving—and didn't return. Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who was on site yesterday, reported all of this.

Samuel Montembeault was at Brossard this morning, but he only stayed on the ice for 10 to 15 minutes before leaving practice. He didn't return afterward. Is he injured? Is he about to be traded? @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL pic.twitter.com/lSeK3Uee59 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 3, 2026

And today, Montembeault was back in Brossard… but this time, he didn't even step onto the ice.

He went for a workout in the gym, then left.

From what I'm hearing, Samuel Montembeault was at Brossard this morning, but he only worked out in the gym before leaving the facility.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL pic.twitter.com/NcHfl1rNnY — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 4, 2026

And in reality, all of this is rather unusual. Maybe it's simply part of the goaltender's preparation plan, but when you look at it, you have to wonder if it's related to some kind of injury.

Limited ice time, training restricted to the gym—that's pretty reminiscent of an injury management pattern.

If the goalie is indeed injured, that would obviously complicate a trade. It wouldn't be an ideal scenario for anyone… and a long-term absence wouldn't help at all.

In fact, it might simplify the goaltending situation at camp, but we can all agree that wouldn't be the best way to address this issue. Stay tuned, then.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Habs' goalies.

Jacob Fowler is staying in shape in Boston. The upcoming training camp will be extremely important for Fowler. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/aHenQ97TY7 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 4, 2026

– Note:

From what I've heard, Logan Cooley is currently in town and will be staying here today and tomorrow. He was actually a guest of Ivan Demidov this morning in Brossard. The Utah Mammoth's star forward will be attending the men's bracket games tonight at… pic.twitter.com/hVJcrjtPq0 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 4, 2026

– A story to watch.