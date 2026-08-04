Brendan Gallagher will play hockey with several Canadiens players tonight

As you probably know, the 3-on-3 league in Montreal (LSHL) has been in full swing for several years now.

Both men and women compete in three-on-three games. These are players who compete at a high level during the season and stay in shape together over the summer.

Games are held at Hockey Etcetera.

Every Tuesday, when the men's games are played, players affiliated with the Canadiens take the ice. In tonight's 5:15 p.m. game, Joshua Roy, a former member of the club, will be among those playing.

At 6:30 p.m., the club team featuring Canadiens players will take the ice. Zachary Bolduc, Jake Evans, and Alexandre Carrier will play alongside Justin Robidas, Alex Dubeau, Joe Veleno… and Brendan Gallagher.

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This is noteworthy since Gally isn't a regular in the league.

Seeing him play in Montreal, in front of Canadiens fans, will undoubtedly be special for many people. And we don't expect him to be in the stands tonight.

Of course, this isn't the first time he'll be skating with his friends from the Canadiens. This summer, he was often seen on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard with his former teammates.

So he shouldn't feel too out of place.

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In a few weeks, we expect to see Gally leave Quebec and head to Vancouver to prepare for his first training camp with the Canucks.

But in the meantime, he's here, and you can go see him. Details are available on the league's website.

In a nutshell

– Good question.

Who comes to mind when you see the Quebec Nordiques logo? Write it in the comments! pic.twitter.com/gd7YuVwWyN — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 4, 2026

– Note to self.

From what I'm hearing, Samuel Montembeault was in Brossard this morning, but he only worked out in the gym before leaving the facility.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL pic.twitter.com/NcHfl1rNnY — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 4, 2026

– Read this.

Despite their acquisitions, the Red Sox aren't in a good spot. https://t.co/1FiCwrFb7V https://t.co/k7u1CNmC8n — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 4, 2026

– Interesting.