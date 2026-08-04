Lane Hutson: Félix Séguin wants him to serve as assistant captain

Lane Hutson, as we know, is a special hockey player. The defenseman is brimming with talent on the ice… but beyond that, it's also his impeccable work ethic that stands out.

He's constantly striving to improve, and he's always on the ice to make that happen.

As a result, even though he isn't the most vocal, he's a leader within the team. He leads by example through his hard work and plays the game the right way.

And in the eyes of many people, that deserves recognition: Félix Séguin, who was a guest on the Sick Podcast today, talked about Hutson… and he had nothing but praise for him.

The analyst even stated that, in his view, Hutson deserves to have an “A” on his jersey for the upcoming season.

Lane Hutson as the next assistant captain? No doubt about it for Félix Séguin! #lesickpodcast @GaumondShayne @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/L0D8MonjnI — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 4, 2026

Remember that this summer, Brendan Gallagher (who wore an “A” on his jersey) left for Vancouver. The team will therefore need to replace him, and many people think Josh Anderson deserves the “A.”

He wore it last year when Gallagher was out of the lineup, and we know he's a respected veteran—it really isn't a bad choice.

But in reality, Hutson isn't a bad choice either. He's a model of perseverance and discipline within the organization, and rewarding him with the “A”—especially since he'll be in town for the next eight seasons and is a key figure in the team's core—is also a valid idea.

And even if it's Anderson (or Jake Evans, for example) who ends up wearing the “A” next season, it's safe to assume that Hutson's turn will simply come later. Because the young player clearly embodies the values the organization aims to represent.

Quick Thoughts

– Interesting.

Bill Daly: On NHL European/international expansion: “We're doing a lot more internationally; whether expansion is in the cards, on some basis at some point in the near future, I think it's inevitable on some level; I can't give you a time frame”—Sick Podcast/Eye Test (7/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 4, 2026

– Too bad.

He has just retired from the game…

Bummer. https://t.co/LakNjBqMOZ — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) August 4, 2026

– Really?