Johnathan Kovacevic: The Habs could use a guy like him

The Montreal Canadiens still have a few needs to address.

Obviously, the top six on offense need to be bolstered, and they need to add some physicality.

There's also a need on the right side of the defense.

The Habs would benefit from adding a big, right-handed defenseman who's reliable in his own zone and capable of killing penalties. Noah Dobson has done a good job, leading the NHL in blocked shots this season.

David Reinbacher could force the front office's hand by carving out a spot for himself, and he meets those criteria, but there are always concerns about his health. Can he play a full season without being sidelined?

That's why the Habs might need reinforcements for their defensive corps, and a well-known name in Montreal would be a very good choice: Johnathan Kovacevic.

Stu Cowan, appearing on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, was a big fan of Kovy when he was in Montreal. Now that he's with the New Jersey Devils, he's established himself as a imposing defensive defenseman who's very effective in his own zone.

Kovacevic was traded to New Jersey for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

If the Habs ever wanted to get Kovacevic back, one wonders what it would cost, but clearly, it would be more than a fourth-round pick…

Let's just say the Habs would really like to have Kovacevic right now.

However, I really get the impression that the club has high hopes for Reinbacher. He clearly has the potential, but it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy.

If he can do that, he could certainly be a big help on the Habs' blue line.

In a nutshell

– You have to look on the bright side: he'll just get better and emerge as a better player.

Michael Hage Isn't Coming Just Yet – And That's The Right Decision For Him & The Habs | PuckTalk MTL Michael Hage isn't joining the Canadiens just yet—and that may be the best decision for Hage and the team.https://t.co/wz5NS0WGuh#Habs #GoHabsGo #MontrealCanadiens #PuckTalkMTL pic.twitter.com/C6okH2eDYt — Puck Talk MTL (@pucktalkmtl) August 5, 2026

– Well done.

Canada has been absolutely unbeatable so far https://t.co/5HTSKCgPbU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 5, 2026

– That was a good impression.

Bergy doing Marchand's voice always cracks me up pic.twitter.com/BW0nA4gVlg — Hannah (@babybergy37) August 4, 2026

– Let's see if he can follow in his father's footsteps and win the Stanley Cup (three times).