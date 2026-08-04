Here’s what makes Nick Suzuki a good captain, according to Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

When we think of the best captains of modern times, the names Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby, and Jonathan Toews quickly come to mind.

After all, they've proven they have what it takes to be excellent captains, while winning almost everywhere they've played.

Montreal has had some excellent captains, but it can't be said that players like Max Pacioretty and Brian Gionta have left their mark on the club's history in that regard.

Nick Suzuki has changed the game, demonstrating several outstanding qualities.

But what makes Suzuki a good captain?

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had some thoughts on the matter. The website HabsolumentFan even wrote an article about it.

When you think of Suzuki, you don't picture him as a very talkative guy, nor as the kind of captain who'll yell loudly in the locker room or “throw” sticks around to get a point across.

In fact, Suzuki leads by example.

#14 doesn't seem to talk much, but RHP tells us that when he does speak, it's not just to fill the air. He never speaks just to speak, so his words carry more “weight” and significance.

“He doesn't necessarily yell at other guys, but he's the kind of guy who chooses his moments to speak up in the locker room.” – Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Below is a video of the captain wearing a microphone during Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki mic'd up during Game 7 pic.twitter.com/yEQ6CmRAcP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 6, 2026

Honestly, I much prefer a captain who leads by example, both on the ice and during practice. A habit of working hard, regardless of your skill level, proves more that a player can lead a team than “swinging” sticks around.

Saying the right things at the right time carries much more weight than showing your fire (which isn't necessarily a bad thing, since it proves you care).

In short, it's safe to say the Habs have a good captain on their hands.

In a Nutshell

– A beautiful goal by one of the top prospects heading into the 2027 draft.

CANADA OPENS THE SCORING Landon DuPont scores on the power play, giving Canada a 1-0 lead early in the 2026 #HlinkaGretzkyCup. Watch the game LIVE NOW on TSN1/4, https://t.co/XalW2j4LtU, and the TSN app. pic.twitter.com/iK8bYGfBN2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2026

– Interesting.

New from @TheHockeyNews: Kevin Korchinski and Ethan Del Mastro are still looking for contracts as restricted free agents. https://t.co/Hr2l3MlGyd — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 4, 2026

– Indeed.

It's crazy what the Sox are doing. pic.twitter.com/u0Wf9Dqv43 — John LeClair (@John_LeClair10) August 4, 2026

– Well…