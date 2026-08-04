Arber Xhekaj: Forget the Flames as a potential destination

Arber Xhekaj still does not have a contract for next season. The defenseman, whose rights are still held by the CH, could reach an agreement with the club at any time.

But for now, the matter remains unresolved.

That said, the defenseman's situation is unique because we know he's in a precarious position with the team. He hasn't established himself as a regular in the lineup, and with the depth at the blue line (especially on the left side), one wonders if his future lies elsewhere.

The Calgary Flames are a team that, in recent months, has garnered attention as a potential destination for Xhekaj. But according to Anthony Di Marco (Daily Faceoff), we can rule that out.

The reason? The club, which had previously shown interest, no longer sees Xhekaj as a “fit” since acquiring Jacob Middleton this summer.

Per sources, while the #Flames had previously shown interest in Xhekaj, they no longer see him as a fit after acquiring Jake Middleton from the #mnwild.@DailyFaceoff https://t.co/4fBXqEnwIq — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) August 3, 2026

Middleton, like Xhekaj, is a left-handed defenseman who isn't afraid of physical play. He's fairly sturdy and is a natural fit on a third pairing.

He's under contract through the end of the 2028–29 season, earning $4.35 million per year. It's worth noting that he was part of the trade that sent Blake Coleman to the Wild on July 2.

In addition to the Flames, it has come to light in recent weeks that the Philadelphia Flyers are also among the teams monitoring the situation. That doesn't mean the defenseman is definitely going to be traded, but it does mean that even without the Flames, there's a market for Xhekaj.

We'll see if the defenseman—who isn't always in Martin St-Louis's good graces and whose agent describes Kent Hughes as “tough”—will start next season in Montreal.

In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

Good thing no one was watching Good thing no one was watching#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/lgNk4wnPwb — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 4, 2026

– Will even one of these guys make it to July 1? It's doubtful.

It's never too early to look ahead to next season's free agent class Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin will also be UFAs. pic.twitter.com/OzNLRxKhHR — BarDown (@BarDown) August 4, 2026

– Wow.