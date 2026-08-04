“If the CH had wanted to sign Michael Hage, he’d probably be here.”

Félix Forget
“If the CH had wanted to sign Michael Hage, he’d probably be here.”
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As of today, Michael Hage is on track to start the upcoming season in the NCAA. The forward has decided not to make the jump to the pros… though that could still change.

He could, at any time, sign his entry-level contract and play in the NHL (or the AHL) in 2026–27.

Rumors have been circulating for the past few weeks that the Canadiens are still trying to change his mind and convince him to sign. But Pat Hickey, appearing on TSN 690, pointed to a different dynamic at play.

The veteran journalist, while discussing the forward's situation, stated that if the Canadiens had wanted to sign Hage, he'd probably already be here. This obviously implies that it's the club that's reluctant to sign him.

And he seems pretty convinced of what he's saying.

In the same interview, Hickey states that he doesn't see Hage becoming a game-changer in the NHL. Seeing him struggle at the faceoff circle in the NCAA, for example, is a factor that works against Hage.

All of this is from the perspective that the Canadiens need a second-line center, of course.

We know that ever since Hage decided to return to the NCAA next year, the situation has been the talk of Montreal. It's rather unusual to see a prospect like him make such a decision, and all the uncertainty is adding fuel to the fire.

We'll see what lies ahead for Hage and the Habs over the next few months.


In Brief

– Noah Dobson is enjoying his summer.

– Interesting.

Really?

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