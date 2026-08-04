“Michael Hage won’t be the kind of player who makes a difference.”

As we know, the Montreal Canadiens need reinforcements in their top six—specifically at center on the second line.

Fans have high hopes for Michael Hage. He's shown in college that he has a lot of potential.

He's very skilled with the puck. He's fast, has a good shot, and possesses fairly good vision.

However, before declaring him a savior, we need to take a closer look at the player.

The former NHL defenseman, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, was a guest on TSN 690 (“Melnick in the Afternoon”), and Hage was one of the topics discussed.

A clip was played suggesting that Hage won't be a game-changer in the NHL, and Ward agreed.

Listen: Ward: Circumstances and timing will play a role for Michael Hage on the Canadiens https://t.co/1pQC64LzSM — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 4, 2026

For Habs fans, this may come as quite a shock, as Hage is seen as a very promising prospect—a player who could eventually be a game-changer.

It's worth noting, however, that Ward may have simply been referring to Hage's early days in the NHL, even if he didn't say so verbatim. It's still clear that Hage won't automatically be a “difference maker.”

On the other hand, analyzing Ward's comments, one can also interpret them as implying that Hage will never be a player who truly makes a difference.

When we talk about a “difference maker,” we're not just talking about points. Obviously, guys like McDavid, MacKinnon, Makar, and all the other NHL superstars are difference makers, but players like Jaccob Slavin are too.

Even Juraj Slafkovsky is one, because he brings much more than just points. He creates a lot of space for his linemates and helps them play better.

For now, Hage can make a difference with the puck, but without it, it's more difficult. He isn't the most responsible player (though he's not mediocre) and he doesn't really get physically involved.

He makes an impact in the NCAA, but in the NHL, that will be a different story.

The possibility of him returning to the NCAA is a good thing, because he'll be able to improve other aspects of his game while still being an impact player for the Wolverines.

First of all, when he gets to the NHL, there will be experienced players he'll have to outperform. He'll have to prove he deserves a spot in the top six and on the power play, even though most fans would immediately put him on the second line.

He shouldn't be seen as a savior, especially not right when he arrives in the big leagues. Over time, in my opinion, he could still become a player capable of changing the course of a game.

We just can't set our expectations too high for him.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Aaron Portzline: On Kirill Marchenko's future with the Blue Jackets: “I don't think they're going to do anything right now; I think the expectation is that he'll be here this season” – DLLS Stars Podcast (7/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 5, 2026

– Worth a read.

We know what Ross Atkins needs to do this winter. https://t.co/zVqrkabOEb https://t.co/eASGLyNBGn — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 5, 2026

– All of this after retiring six consecutive batters.