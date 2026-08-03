Clay Holmes is heading to Chicago

The Chicago Cubs continue to make moves.

After acquiring Kevin Gausman last night and Braxton Garrett earlier today, the team has continued to bolster its starting rotation.

Clay Holmes of the Mets is heading to the Windy City for the remainder of the season. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor is also part of the deal.

In return, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect (Jefferson Rojas) is headed to New York.

The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-hander Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets for infielder Jefferson Rojas, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a medical review. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Holmes is still recovering from his injury, but he is expected to return to the Majors in the coming days.

His last rehab start was closely scrutinized.

When Holmes left the Yankees, he transitioned to a starting role in Chicago. The strategy paid off.

This season, an injury slowed him down, but he was on fire early in the season.

Details to follow…

PMLB

Joey Bart in Chicago.

Catcher Joey Bart is on the move again.

This time he's been traded to the Chicago White Sox from Atlanta. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2026

The Rays are looking to acquire a pitcher.

Source confirms: Rays acquiring RHP Tyler Wells from the Orioles. First reported by @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2026

Is Marcelo Mayer available?

Industry chatter suggests that the Red Sox have clearly made Marcelo Mayer available this afternoon, potentially in exchange for a pitcher. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 3, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.