Clay Holmes is heading to Chicago
The Chicago Cubs continue to make moves.
After acquiring Kevin Gausman last night and Braxton Garrett earlier today, the team has continued to bolster its starting rotation.
Clay Holmes of the Mets is heading to the Windy City for the remainder of the season. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor is also part of the deal.
In return, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect (Jefferson Rojas) is headed to New York.
Holmes is still recovering from his injury, but he is expected to return to the Majors in the coming days.
His last rehab start was closely scrutinized.
When Holmes left the Yankees, he transitioned to a starting role in Chicago. The strategy paid off.
This season, an injury slowed him down, but he was on fire early in the season.
Details to follow…
- Joey Bart in Chicago.
- The Rays are looking to acquire a pitcher.
- Is Marcelo Mayer available?
Created by humans, assisted by AI.