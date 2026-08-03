The Red Sox Sign Adley Rutschman

This crazy MLB trade deadline day continues, as the Boston Red Sox have reportedly acquired catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Rutschman has missed time due to three different injuries this season and is currently on the injured list with inflammation in his left wrist. He is expected to return to the field soon, however. The New York Yankees were also in the running to acquire the catcher, but it appears that physical exams raised concerns in the Bronx.

The 28-year-old is batting .251 with eight home runs, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .764 in 67 games this season.

The catcher position was an area where the Red Sox clearly wanted to improve, as they currently rank 25th in Major League Baseball in OPS at that position (.615), 30th in home runs (4), and 29th in RBIs (28), with the majority coming from the combination of Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez.

Not to mention that Wong ranks fourth-worst among qualified catchers on the defensive side of the ball.

More details to come.

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