Robbie Ray Traded to the Padres
We knew the Giants were very likely to trade Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray today. They're both players on loan.
After sending the hitter to Philly, the pitcher is now headed to San Diego.
The Padres needed help in the rotation and had been linked to the left-hander in recent days. Now it's a done deal.
The Giants are heading for a rough ride in 2026, so trading the pitcher was a natural move.
A.J. Preller has thus managed to land a big name and one of the best pitchers available just hours before the deadline.
This will help his team, which will be looking to go deep in the playoffs.
Remember that the pitcher won a Cy Young Award in Toronto in 2021. He then headed to Seattle as a free agent and was replaced by Kevin Gausman. And now, both have been traded at the deadline as rental players.
Not a bad turn of events for the Blue Jays, who came out on top against the Mariners in all of this.
- Liam Hicks to Tampa Bay.
- Taylor Ward to Baltimore.
- Reinforcements for Chicago.
- Another pitcher for L.A.
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