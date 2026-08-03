Robbie Ray Traded to the Padres

We knew the Giants were very likely to trade Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray today. They're both players on loan.

After sending the hitter to Philly, the pitcher is now headed to San Diego.

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

The Padres needed help in the rotation and had been linked to the left-hander in recent days. Now it's a done deal.

The Giants are heading for a rough ride in 2026, so trading the pitcher was a natural move.

A.J. Preller has thus managed to land a big name and one of the best pitchers available just hours before the deadline.

This will help his team, which will be looking to go deep in the playoffs.

Remember that the pitcher won a Cy Young Award in Toronto in 2021. He then headed to Seattle as a free agent and was replaced by Kevin Gausman. And now, both have been traded at the deadline as rental players.

Not a bad turn of events for the Blue Jays, who came out on top against the Mariners in all of this.

PMLB

Liam Hicks to Tampa Bay.

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Taylor Ward to Baltimore.

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/Qz2lOeDF7K — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 3, 2026

Reinforcements for Chicago.

The White Sox are acquiring center fielder Brenton Doyle from the Rockies, sources tell me and @WillSammon — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2026

Another pitcher for L.A.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring left-hander Kris Bubic in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

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