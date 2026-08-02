The relationship between the Stars and Jason Robertson is reportedly strained

Raphael Simard
The relationship between the Stars and Jason Robertson is reportedly strained
Credit: Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jason Robertson has finally reached an agreement with the Stars.

It's a one-year contract that will lead directly to unrestricted free agency. Both sides will be able to resume negotiations in January.

Even though Jim Nill, the Stars' GM, has praised his player and says he's happy to have reached an agreement with him, the relationship between the two sides isn't exactly smooth sailing. The negotiations were tough.

According to David Pagnotta (DFO Rundown), the contract has calmed the storm, but the entire negotiation process has affected the relationship.

I'm really looking forward to seeing how this story plays out. Will Nill trade him midseason like he did with Mikko Rantanen? Because if he sees that negotiations aren't going anywhere, he'll have a good two months to trade him.

He'll still be much harder to trade, though.

Why? Because Robertson has a $12 million salary cap hit in 2026–2027, and in July, he'll become a free agent.

That means any team looking to acquire him will have to pay a hefty price, with no guarantee that he'll stay. Unless, of course, that team manages to talk to him before acquiring him.

In this scenario, Robo holds all the cards. If he really doesn't want to stay in Texas, all he has to do is wait 11 months. And on July 1, 2027, he'll break the bank.

It's up to him to have a great season. He's capable of both the best and the worst.


In a Nutshell

– What a move!

– Too bad.

– The former Alouettes player is a free agent.

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