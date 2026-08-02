Suddenly, the $18 million projection for Quinn Hughes doesn’t seem far-fetched at all

On July 1, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the possibility that Quinn Hughes would sign his contract in July.

It's now August, and he still hasn't signed a contract for the 2027–2028 season. However, prices have gone up.

Hughes will likely no longer be worth $18 million a year, as the insider had suggested.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Quinn Hughes/Wild projection: 3 x $18 million, sometime in July – Sportsnet (7/1) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 1, 2026

Since Friedman's public report, Leo Carlsson has signed for $18 million annually, Connor Bedard for $15 million, and Macklin Celebrini for $18.8 million.

The Wild defenseman ranks among the top three defensemen in the NHL, and unlike the three players mentioned above, he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) rather than a restricted free agent (RFA). The price tag will be high, and expect him to sign for $20 million annually. The same goes for Cale Makar, who will become a UFA at the same time.

He certainly won't be cutting Bill Guerin and the Wild any slack, that's for sure.

In the comments section of the NHL Rumor Report's July post, people wrote that $18 million was far too much. Now, that's the standard for an exceptional player like Hughes.

Minnesota currently has just over $1 million in cap space. Hughes's next contract won't take effect until next July 1. Until then, Guerin will have a salary cap of $113.5 million, not $104 million. In addition, the contracts of Ryan Hartman ($4 million), Blake Coleman ($2.45 million), and Jared Spurgeon ($7.575 million), among others, will expire.

So there's no excuse not to re-sign his best defenseman.

In Brief

– Jameson Taillon is coming home.

The Blue Jays have acquired Jameson Taillon and cash considerations from the Cubs, the team announced. Toronto will send a player to be named later or cash considerations to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/hPPfEyoEZL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 2, 2026

– Ouch.

Canada's junior ice hockey teams lost by a combined score of 13-2 in two games today… The U20s lost 7-2 to the USA in the World Junior Summer Showcase finale. The U18s lost 6-0 in a friendly against the Czech Republic's U18s ahead of the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament. pic.twitter.com/14VrTNKWaF — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) August 2, 2026

– Great move by the Rays.

The Rays are trying to keep up with the Dodgers. https://t.co/Cg8fZA1hA8 https://t.co/jQ1lPCeg3X — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 2, 2026

– Just imagine.

That Xander-for-Devers trade is going to be ridiculous https://t.co/p7Vjx12hmP — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) August 2, 2026

– Stay tuned.