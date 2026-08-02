Evgeny Kuznetsov Suddenly Leaves His KHL Team (Alex Zharovsky’s Team)

When Evgeny Kuznetsov left the NHL, he was subsequently linked to several teams, including the Canadiens.

Instead, he spent the past year with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL, Alexander Zharovsky's team. He played alongside Zharovsky there and with Ivan Demidov in St. Petersburg.

But today, it was announced that the former Cap has left the club.

Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL) have announced that they have parted ways with forward Evgeni Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov had 6 goals and 12 assists in 19 games with Ufa last season. — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) August 2, 2026

Will he join Gleb Pugachyov on Torpedo now? Is his goal to return to the NHL?

If so, will Montreal show interest again? We know the club is looking for a top-six center to play alongside Demidov. The two already have great chemistry.

At 34 years old, he certainly wouldn't come cheap. His last season in the Bettman league was 2023–2024, when he played for Washington and Carolina. He tallied 24 points in 63 games.

Since then, he's been playing in the Russian elite league. Last year, he nearly averaged a point per game (18 points in 19 games).

He could still be a valuable asset—that much is certain—but would the Canadiens, who have just under $10 million in cap space, be tempted to reunite Demidov with his former teammate?

Keep in mind that Kent Hughes still needs to sign Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc, who are both restricted free agents.

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Will the Jets bounce back in 2026-27? https://t.co/fNT1RqHh00 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 2, 2026

– Quebec pride.

96-million contract for Matthew Bergeron | “It's a source of pride, and I think it's wonderful for young people who want to dream” https://t.co/xGSp4IfPiQ — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 2, 2026

– That's great.

Canada adds two gold medals in judohttps://t.co/Xr4vYRQDNA — RDS (@RDSca) August 2, 2026

– Stay tuned.