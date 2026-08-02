The relationship between Bryce Harper and Dave Dombrowski has not been mended

After a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins last Tuesday, Bryce Harper admitted that the Philadelphia Phillies needed reinforcements on the mound and at the plate heading into October.

Harper's comments got him into hot water with interim manager Don Mattingly, who later responded that when a player says something like that about his team, it implies he doesn't like one of his teammates. #Bullshit

Even though Mattingly claims that Harper's remarks don't bother him, it's worth remembering that President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and Harper also had a notable disagreement following the executive's comments regarding trade rumors involving Harper last October. At the time, Dombrowski had stated loud and clear that his protégé was no longer an elite player.

And according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the relationship between Harper and the Philadelphia organization—primarily Dombrowski—is far from resolved.

Neither Harper nor Dombrowski—two powerful men with enormous egos—care much for one another.

All of this combined makes one wonder whether a trade involving the 33-year-old might be the only viable option.

The Phillies are in a frustrating slump on the field. Off the field, a 10-month cold war is intensifying. Interesting times ahead of Monday's trade deadline: https://t.co/NQnCmzPSIC — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 29, 2026

But is trading Harper really a realistic option for the Phillies, given that he has five years remaining on his 13-year, $330 million contract?

It would be surprising to see him leave Philadelphia by Monday, but this will certainly be a story to watch in the coming months. Because when one of MLB's most consistent hitters—despite a difficult season—is available on the market, it changes the game.

In the meantime, the Phillies are in Baltimore to face the Orioles and try to stay in the fray in a frantic race for the playoffs.

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