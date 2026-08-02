Tarik Skubal: The Dodgers Weren’t the Only Team in the Running

Last night, the Dodgers managed to do what many people feared: they acquired Tarik Skubal from the Tigers.

In return, three prospects are heading to Michigan. They're good young players, but let's just say it's not the most spectacular trade-off in the world.

This inevitably makes the Dodgers the favorites to win the World Series for a third straight season.

And it also means that many fans are upset to see that the Dodgers have once again managed to land a star player.

The Tarik Skubal acquisition takes anti-Dodgers hysteria to new heights as the MLB lockout looms. Column, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/nX8RTt6tFK — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2026

The question we're asking, however, is this: why haven't other teams managed to do what L.A. just did?

Because let's face it: other teams could have gone after him.

Jon Heyman reports that seven or eight clubs were in the running to acquire Skubal on a loan deal. It wasn't just L.A.

The pitcher had no say in the matter, he doesn't come with an exorbitant long-term contract, and the prospects given up aren't an outrageous price to pay.

“There were 7 or 8 teams that seemed to be in on Skubal…” @JonHeyman joins @abbylabar_ to discuss the timeline of Tarik Skubal's reported trade to the Dodgers and what it means for the starting pitching market as we approach Monday's Trade Deadline. MLB Network + @CohnReznick https://t.co/LsNXo0AkRd pic.twitter.com/Wg2BHh3jNQ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 2, 2026

Except that in an MLB where front office executives sometimes place a lot (too much?) value on prospects, the Dodgers were the ones who agreed to make a move.

The Tigers traded Skubal two days before the deadline. Clearly, they felt that the other teams weren't serious enough to justify waiting any longer.

This morning, my frustration is directed much more at Milwaukee than at Los Angeles. Why didn't the Brewers pay what it took? It was possible to do so, after all.

Does this trade make a work stoppage inevitable? Maybe… but it shouldn't be because of the Skubal trade.

PMLB

The Dodgers will be in Detroit in a month.

Dodgers at Tigers, August 28–30. Skubal returns to Detroit soon. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2026

Two consecutive MVPs and two consecutive Cy Young Award winners playing together: a first.

For the first time in MLB history, a player who won the MVP in each of the previous two seasons (Shohei Ohtani) and a player who won the Cy Young Award in each of the previous two seasons (Tarik Skubal) will play together on the same team. pic.twitter.com/IfYGkJDKS2 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers' rotation.

The Dodgers' rotation, at full strength, ranks among the best ever: Co-aces Skubal and Yamamoto are arguably MLB's two best starters. Ohtani is the greatest player ever. Snell is a top-10 pitcher and Glasnow a top-25 pitcher. All-Star Wrobleski and hard-throwing Sheehan provide depth. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2026

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