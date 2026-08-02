Luis Castillo Heads to Chicago

Just before the trade that sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners teamed up to swap two established Major League pitchers.

Luis Castillo, a starting pitcher who has split his career between Cincinnati and Seattle, is heading to help the White Sox make the playoffs, while reliever Seranthony Domínguez will do the same in Seattle. It's a win-win trade, considering that both clubs are positioned to go the extra mile once the regular season is over.

In addition to Domínguez, the Mariners are acquiring outfielder Nolan Jones and catcher Boston Smith. It's worth noting that the Mariners won't have to absorb any of Castillo's salary in the deal. The White Sox will cover the entire remaining amount.

White Sox are taking on all of the remaining money in Luis Castillo's contract, per @DKramer_ https://t.co/Dx6xlCkkHB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 2, 2026

Blue Jays fans got a brief glimpse of Saranthony in action in 2025, when he posted a 2-1 record in 24 appearances in Toronto. In Seattle, he'll set the stage for Andres Munoz, the Mariners' closer. Saranthony is 31 years old.

Castillo's departure for Chicago will allow the Mariners to finally field a five-man starting rotation. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, and Emerson Hancock will be able to take the mound more regularly than they have since the start of this season. Let's face it: Luis Castillo had become an embarrassment in Seattle.

In Chicago, wearing the uniform of the surprising White Sox, Castillo will serve as the fifth starter behind Davis Martin, Sean Burke, Noah Schultz, and Anthony Kay. At 33, he'll bring experience to the Sox' pitching staff and make Will Venable's job easier for the remainder of the regular season. Castillo's contract is worth over $22 million in 2026 and the same amount in 2027. The pitcher also has a $25 million option for 2028, contingent on him pitching at least 180 innings in 2027.

Although they sent two young players to the Mariners in the trade, the White Sox did not sacrifice any of their top ten prospects, demonstrating that they have a vision for the future that they are firmly committed to.

MLB

The White Sox still lead the American League Central this morning, while the Mariners are two games out of a wild-card spot.

The key takeaway from yesterday is that it marked the official start of major roster moves in Major League Baseball. Seeing Tarik Skubal head to Los Angeles doesn't sit well with many baseball fans, but the reality is that the Dodgers are going all out—not taking half-measures—when it comes to improving their roster. Let's just say they've taken a serious step toward a third consecutive title.

The Mariners and the White Sox, for their part, aren't to be outdone, and they've made a trade that will benefit both clubs. The next few days are shaping up to be quite exciting.

PMLB

Is Adley Rutschman on his way out?

The Orioles appear to be open to trading Adley … and plenty of teams are in need of a catcher. The latest on Rutschman: https://t.co/KxTuHwWmnx — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2026

Lane Thomas to Atlanta.

The Braves are acquiring Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter from the Royals, as @JeffPassan first reported — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 2, 2026

Luis Arraez in demand.

Kevin Gausman receives a standing ovation in Toronto.

Kevin Gausman exits the game to a standing ovation from the Blue Jays fans pic.twitter.com/sdhyCJ9wXR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2026

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