Tarik Skubal Traded to the Dodgers

It was inevitable.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired the services of the world's best pitcher, Tarik Skubal.

In return, the Dodgers are receiving three of the Dodgers' top 17 prospects. This includes two of baseball's top 68 prospects.

The price isn't outrageous, even for a player on loan.

The #Tigers are acquiring OF Zyhir Hope (LAD No. 5/MLB No. 25), RHP River Ryan (LAD No. 7/MLB No. 68), and RHP Brady Smith (LAD No. 17) in exchange for Tarik Skubal, per @JeffPassan. Hope: https://t.co/74hSoLcePh

Ryan: https://t.co/l4CiUWERhv

Smith: https://t.co/KSuagRTSCZ pic.twitter.com/E3plRpeQiZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 2, 2026

The Dodgers chose to pay a price that isn't small, but isn't trivial either. Other teams could have done the same.

But the Dodgers are the ones making moves. That's to their credit—even if it's making everyone outside of L.A. sick.

Uncertainty surrounding several pitchers, including Shohei Ohtani, pushed the Dodgers to stop messing around.

They want to win a third straight championship, and they're taking the necessary steps. Together with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he'll form a dynamic duo.

Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are also options. Will they be healthy in October?

The Tigers, unsurprisingly, chose to trade the pitcher to avoid a Shohei Ohtani-style situation in 2023 with the Angels. That way, they'll have assets for the future.

L.A. will try to win in the short term with Skubal and sign the pitcher to a long-term deal as early as this winter to keep the dynasty going.

The Brewers and other clubs like them let him slip away. This will not only weaken their chances of winning in 2026 but also infuriate many baseball fans.

But the Dodgers don't care about that. They simply want to take advantage of their window of opportunity to win as often as possible.

Will they succeed in 2026? We'll see.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.