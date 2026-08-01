Harrison Bader Suspended Without Pay by the Giants

Just this week, it was reported that Harrison Bader had been in a scooter accident in the early hours of last Sunday morning, when his scooter collided with the rear of a San Francisco Fire Department truck and the truck's wheel ran over his foot.

The San Francisco Giants outfielder had already been sidelined from MLB play since May 29 due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but the crash has ensured he will miss the rest of the current season.

And that's not all. In fact, the Giants' president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, announced that the team was suspending Bader's salary while it investigated the circumstances of his accident.

Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that set back his ongoing treatment for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, delayed his return to the field. We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but we will suspend payment to Harrison until he is able to resume his duties with the club.

This could therefore hit Bader's pocketbook hard, especially since he signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the Giants during the offseason.

Giants are suspending payment to Harrison Bader, says president of baseball operations Buster Posey. The team is investigating an incident in which Bader reportedly injured himself while driving a scooter into a fire truck, which then ran over his already injured foot. It happened around… pic.twitter.com/ya0XMlvls5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 1, 2026

To date, the 32-year-old has received a $6 million signing bonus and was set to receive $4.5 million in salary in 2026, of which approximately $1.48 million was still owed at the time of the accident.

Last Sunday's incident isn't Bader's first involving a scooter; during his time at college in Florida in 2014, he—while intoxicated—crashed into a parked truck and was suspended for 19 games.

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