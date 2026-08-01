Otto Lopez: A deal is unlikely

The Miami Marlins have lost quite a few games since the All-Star break ended. This has forced team management to consider the possibility of making a trade.

There are plenty of good reasons for a small-market team not to make acquisitions.

Otto Lopez's name has been among those mentioned. The Boston Red Sox are currently looking for a player with his exact profile.

The Quebec native is dominating this season and could win a batting title—if he remains in the National League through the end of the season.

But it appears that, even if there were interest from the Red Sox, such a trade won't happen.

According to Sean McAdam, who works for MassLive, the chances of Lopez being traded to the Red Sox are gone.

Cross one potential target for the Red Sox off their trade deadline shopping list. https://t.co/fMLhLmtAXt — masslivesports (@masslivesports) August 1, 2026

He also states that a trade involving the Marlins player is generally unlikely to happen within the next two days.

Why? Because the Marlins aren't forced to make a move.

Lopez still has three years of control (he'll enter arbitration in 2027), and if the Florida club doesn't get its asking price on the trade market, it's under absolutely no pressure to make a move.

The Marlins' head of baseball operations was trying to see if any team was willing to part with a top prospect in exchange for Lopez. And now he realizes that none are.

That said, it doesn't mean things can't change between now and then. After all, if a team is desperate on Monday afternoon, it might give in to the Marlins' demands.

Stay tuned, then.

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