The Yankees trade Camilo Doval to Pittsburgh

The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive buyers leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

However, that won't stop the Bombers from parting ways with a few players who don't fit into their puzzle.

In fact, that's exactly what happened this afternoon (Saturday), when the Pittsburgh Pirates acquired reliever Camilo Doval from the Bronx.

Trade news: The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-handed reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees for two prospects, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2026

Doval has a 4.54 ERA and an average of 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 39 2/3 innings this season with the Yankees.

The 29-year-old has 109 career saves but hasn't served in that role for quite some time. Doval could, however, help the Pirates' bullpen as they aim for a playoff spot.

In return, New York acquires two prospects: catcher Omar Alfonzo and outfielder Luis Cruz.

Details to follow.

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