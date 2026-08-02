The NFL is furious with FIFA

The debate over playing surfaces is gaining momentum in the NFL.

After hosting 2026 World Cup matches on temporary natural grass fields, several American stadiums quickly reverted to synthetic turf. This decision has not gone over well with the players.

According to L'Équipe, the issue is currently sparking significant discussion in the United States, as the players' union wants to see more teams permanently switch to natural grass.

In particular, the NFLPA believes that natural turf could help reduce the risk of injuries. Its argument is simple: if several venues were able to host soccer matches on natural grass during the tournament, there is no reason they couldn't keep that type of surface for football games.

For the players, the World Cup experience therefore sets a precedent that is hard to ignore. The temporary installations demonstrated that it was possible to adapt certain American stadiums to the requirements of natural grass, even when they typically use synthetic turf.

Owners Don't Want to Give Up Synthetic Turf

From the organizations' perspective, however, the story is very different. Owners must contend with the costs associated with installing and maintaining natural grass.

The versatility of the stadiums is also a key factor. Many venues host far more than just NFL games and can be used for concerts, sporting events, or various other activities, making synthetic turf more practical.

Existing infrastructure also complicates the transition. Making a permanent switch to natural turf isn't simply a matter of removing the synthetic turf and sowing grass: stadiums must be designed to allow for the maintenance, drainage, and regeneration of the natural turf.

The disagreement between the two sides is therefore likely to persist.

For players, the priority remains their safety and reducing the risk of injury. For owners, financial and operational realities are just as important.

The World Cup has at least demonstrated that change is possible. It remains to be seen whether this experience will prompt the NFL to permanently rethink its relationship with natural turf.

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