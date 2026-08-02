Is a deal imminent for Kayshon Boutte?

The New England Patriots find themselves facing a strange problem: they may have too much talent at the wide receiver position. And as competition intensifies, Kayshon Boutte is reportedly open to the idea of continuing his career elsewhere if an attractive opportunity were to arise.

According to sources close to the wide receiver, as reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss, Boutte “would welcome a trade if the right situation arose.” This wouldn't be the first time the player has expressed such a desire, as reports of his wish to be traded surfaced as early as this past spring.

The situation has become even more complex with the acquisitions of Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown. These two additions directly increase the competition for offensive snaps, while DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are also among the options available to Drake Maye.

Boutte, however, refuses to fade into the background.

Since the start of training camp, the 24-year-old wide receiver has been stringing together spectacular plays with Maye. He notably stood out with a touchdown catch of over 40 yards during a full-contact practice, in addition to making an impressive catch over defensive back Mike Brown.

His performance makes the decision even more difficult

Head coach Mike Vrabel has also reportedly highlighted Boutte's professionalism, as he continues to produce despite speculation surrounding his future.

And his camp performances didn't come out of nowhere. In 2025, Boutte caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. His average of 16.7 yards per reception even ranked him fifth in the entire NFL.

He then added nine receptions, 168 yards, and one touchdown during the playoffs.

The problem for the Patriots is therefore clear: trading Boutte would help thin out their receiving corps, but the organization would simultaneously lose a young player capable of wreaking havoc down the field.

The timeline, however, could work in New England's favor. Teams have until August 30 to cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players. An injury or poor performance elsewhere could therefore drive up Boutte's value.

His contract also adds a sense of urgency. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of approximately $3.7 million. A reduction in his role could affect his value before he hits the free-agent market.

According to an estimate by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots could secure a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick in exchange.

For now, New England can afford to wait. But the more Boutte continues to shine, the harder it becomes to let him go.

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