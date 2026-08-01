The worst-case scenario has come true for the Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have to cope with a major absence for the next few weeks.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) team has confirmed that its star running back, A.J. Ouellette, will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to an injury.

This news is a major blow to the Roughriders, who are losing one of their most important offensive players. Since arriving in Saskatchewan, Ouellette has established himself as a key player thanks to his physical running style, his ability to gain valuable yards, and his contributions in various offensive situations.

The organization has not provided full details regarding the nature of his injury, but his extended absence will force the team to adjust its game plan over the coming weeks.

A.J. Ouellette's absence comes at a critical point in the season. The Roughriders will need to find a way to replace the production of their top running back, both on the ground and through the air.

The coaching staff will now have to rely on the other available running backs to maintain some offensive balance. Greater responsibility may also be placed on the quarterback and the receiving corps to compensate for this loss.

For Saskatchewan, this is a major challenge, as every win counts in the race for the CFL playoffs. The coming weeks will reveal whether the team has enough depth to remain competitive despite the absence of one of its best players.

Fans are now hoping that A.J. Ouellette can complete his rehabilitation without complications and return to action as soon as he is cleared by the medical staff.

Until then, the Roughriders will have to find a way to keep their momentum going without their leading ball-carrier—a task that promises to be far from easy.

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