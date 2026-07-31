Baker Mayfield PICKED UP his general manager

Baker Mayfield will start the upcoming NFL season with extra motivation, but also with some disappointment toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After reviving his career with the organization since joining in 2023, the 31-year-old quarterback believes his performance should have led to a new contract.

Mayfield will play the final year of his current contract, a three-season deal worth $100 million. Before training camp began, he had made it clear to Tampa Bay executives that he wanted to resolve the contract situation, but he also made it clear that he would then focus solely on the field.

“I wanted to reach an agreement and I had set a deadline. After that, I told them it would be all about football, and I meant it,” Mayfield explained to reporters.

The quarterback said, however, that he was surprised the negotiations didn't pan out, given that he believes he has proven his worth since arriving in Florida. In his view, the gap between the two sides seems to stem mainly from differing financial assessments of his impact on the team.

Mayfield also acknowledged his attachment to Tampa Bay, a city where his family has settled and where his children are growing up. Despite this positive relationship with the organization, he made no secret of his frustration.

A quarterback who believes he has proven his worth

“It's disappointing to feel disrespected or undervalued after what I've accomplished,” Mayfield said, while clarifying that he wasn't trying to complain.

He simply believes he can hold his own against other NFL quarterbacks and deserves compensation that matches his status.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft asserts that the Buccaneers themselves have recognized him as a franchise quarterback, which makes the lack of a new contract even harder to accept.

Despite this situation, Mayfield insists that money will never be his primary motivation. He has also spoken with his teammates to assure them that these negotiations will not become a distraction in the locker room.

Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has found stability after difficult stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers, and the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, he finished with 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes, and 11 interceptions.

Grateful to the Buccaneers for the opportunity, Mayfield nevertheless believes his best football is yet to come. Tampa Bay will kick off its regular season on September 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the veteran begins his ninth season in the NFL.

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