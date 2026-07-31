Rumors are intensifying about Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs

While Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, according to NFL Network reports cited by Ian Rapoport, attention is now turning to two other big names available on the market: Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs.

The two veteran wide receivers represent intriguing options for several NFL teams looking to either build a roster around a young quarterback or add an extra offensive threat in preparation for a deep playoff run.

In the case of Stefon Diggs, the Washington Commanders currently appear to be a particularly attractive destination.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Washington is among the teams that have expressed interest in the wide receiver, as the team looks to add offensive firepower around young quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Fowler also reports that up to five teams have expressed interest in Diggs. Several scenarios are therefore possible, particularly involving title contenders seeking an experienced receiver or teams in rebuilding mode looking to accelerate the development of their young quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills could also be a logical option despite a relationship that has become strained in recent years. The Las Vegas Raiders could also be an interesting choice, as they lack depth at the wide receiver position. The arrival of a veteran like Diggs could ease the transition for a young quarterback like Fernando Mendoza.

Tyreek Hill will first have to prove he has fully recovered from his injury

Tyreek Hill's situation, however, is more uncertain. The spectacular wide receiver has yet to demonstrate that he will regain his explosiveness after a serious knee injury that ended his last season.

In a recent training video, Hill explained that he is still working to regain his strength, particularly in his left leg. He is currently following a rehabilitation program that includes strength training, mobility work, and stability exercises.

At this point, Hill might instead become a sought-after option midway through the 2026 season. Teams aiming for major honors that need a wide receiver capable of stretching the field could closely monitor his progress during training camp and the early months of the season.

Diggs' future thus appears to be taking shape more quickly, while Hill's will depend largely on his physical recovery.

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