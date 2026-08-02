Quebec native Émilien Pitre involved in the Freddy Peralta trade

After Tarik Skubal late last night (Saturday), another top pitcher is now off the trade market. Indeed, six months after acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets have just traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. The Rays get their starter, who joins Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, and Nick Martinez in one of the American League's best rotations. @WillSammon was the first to break the news. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

After the Rays lost out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal deal, they have finally found the much-sought-after starter to join a rotation featuring Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Nick Martinez.

This marks yet another setback for the Mets, as Peralta was supposed to be the star of New York's new rotation following last year's disappointing season, in which the team won only 83 games and missed the playoffs.

Peralta has been unable to recapture the form that earned him his second All-Star selection last season; this year, he posted a 4.99 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 22 starts.

This is a far cry from the 2.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP that earned him a fifth-place finish in the 2025 National League Cy Young Award voting.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets are receiving three prospects in exchange for the 30-year-old pitcher: outfielder Aidan Smith, right-hander Gary Gill Hill, and Quebec-born second baseman Emilien Pitre.

Pitre, a native of Repentigny, was selected by the Rays in the second round of the 2024 draft out of the University of Kentucky. The 23-year-old is batting .308 with an OPS of .885 in 88 games this season, split between Class A-Fort and Double-A.

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