MLB in Brief: Jameson Taillon in Toronto | Max Scherzer’s Strong Outing
Jameson Taillon to Toronto (just before the trade deadline)
He had recently been designated for assignment by the Cubs.
Big move by Max Scherzer
And this, right before the trade deadline…
The Kevin Gausman Situation
Does the Freddy Peralta trade offer a clue as to what's coming to Toronto?
An Offer for Elly De La Cruz
Boston got turned down.
Bob Nightengale Is Already Crowning the Dodgers
It's not over yet, Bob.
Is Kyle Stowers on the market?
Oh?
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