MLB in Brief: Jameson Taillon in Toronto | Max Scherzer’s Strong Outing

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jameson Taillon in Toronto | Max Scherzer’s Strong Outing
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Jameson Taillon to Toronto (just before the trade deadline)

He had recently been designated for assignment by the Cubs.

Big move by Max Scherzer

And this, right before the trade deadline…

The Kevin Gausman Situation

Does the Freddy Peralta trade offer a clue as to what's coming to Toronto?

An Offer for Elly De La Cruz

Boston got turned down.

Bob Nightengale Is Already Crowning the Dodgers

It's not over yet, Bob.

Is Kyle Stowers on the market?

Oh?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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