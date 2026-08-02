MLB in Brief: Jameson Taillon in Toronto | Max Scherzer’s Strong Outing

Jameson Taillon to Toronto (just before the trade deadline)

He had recently been designated for assignment by the Cubs.

Big move by Max Scherzer

And this, right before the trade deadline…

Max Scherzer's best start of the season, for sure:

6IP 4H 1ER 5K 1BB

84 pitches, 58 strikes, nine whiffs#BlueJays https://t.co/LRkJUiXXX2 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 2, 2026

The Kevin Gausman Situation

Does the Freddy Peralta trade offer a clue as to what's coming to Toronto?

Using the Peralta package as a benchmark for Kevin Gausman, that looks like a solid but unspectacular market… unless the #BlueJays absorb some salary or put together a package to improve the return. I continue to believe that taking on or absorbing salary is their best way to maximize this trade deadline. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 2, 2026

An Offer for Elly De La Cruz

Boston got turned down.

Report: Red Sox Made Offer For Elly De La Cruz https://t.co/wiQ0iwkcuZ pic.twitter.com/C2XLDqsufd — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 2, 2026

Bob Nightengale Is Already Crowning the Dodgers

It's not over yet, Bob.

The only thing that can save baseball from a Dodgers three-peat is the Nightengale curse pic.twitter.com/pN8jtsmvcw — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) August 2, 2026

Is Kyle Stowers on the market?

Oh?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.