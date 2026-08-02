Jakub Dobes’s wonderful gesture for a child with autism

We all fell in love with Jakub Dobes last season, as much for his performances as for his quirky and endearing personality.

The Montreal Canadiens goaltender shone as the team's No. 1 netminder, carrying the team through the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, giving us some of the most thrilling moments in sports we've seen in quite a while.

So we all love Jakub Dobes, with all his emotions.

Let's remember when he got very emotional in front of the media, breaking down in tears after losing his first game of the season to the New Jersey Devils.

Dobes is a good guy with a big heart, and we saw further proof of that recently when the Habs' goaltender made someone very special happy.

In fact, the Habs' #75 made the dream of a young autistic boy, Massimo—the son of Marco Marciano's cousin, the Canadiens' goaltending coach—come true.

Canadiens fans may not need another reason to love Jakub Dobes, but he still gave them one last week. Details in my latest article for @TheHockeyNews: https://t.co/VjI63s1skv #Canadiens #Habs #THN #GoHabsGo #CH — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) August 2, 2026

Marciano had invited his cousin and Massimo to a private practice with Jakub Dobes, which was already a dream come true for the young boy, since Dobes is his favorite player.

The story didn't end there, however, as after practice, Marciano brought Massimo a jersey AND the stick Dobes had used during that very practice—both autographed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Bucci (@fuschianista)

Massimo's mother then thanked Dobes in a message on Instagram, to which the Czech goalie replied that he was very happy to help.

In short, it was a truly wonderful gesture on Dobes' part, who managed to bring a little magic into a young boy's everyday life with this heartwarming story.

In a Nutshell

– That's for sure.

With Macklin Celebrini and Leo Stenberg leading the way, the Sharks are building one of the NHL's most exciting young cores.https://t.co/zKDinxDghA — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 1, 2026

– He's off to a great start.

Lewandowski electrifies the Chicago crowd with his first two MLS goalshttps://t.co/Te4fV3RDC2 — RDS (@RDSca) August 2, 2026

– Stay tuned.