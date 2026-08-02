Video: Jakub Dobes and Jayden Struble Get the Party Started at Osheaga for Tate McRae

Montreal is a beautiful city in the summer, with plenty of major events.

Once again this year, there's plenty of action with several sporting events like the F1 and the National Bank Open, which started yesterday, in addition to various concerts.

In fact, this weekend features one of the summer's most popular events: the Osheaga Festival.

Several major artists are performing again this year, drawing thousands of people to Jean-Drapeau Park during this first weekend in August.

Tate McRae is likely the biggest star of this 2026 edition of Osheaga, and the crowd was massive last night at Espace 67.

And among that crowd were two Montreal Canadiens players: Jakub Dobes and Jayden Struble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

The two guys were there for Tate McRae's performance, and the video clearly showed that Dobes was loving the singer's show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

It's great to see the guys enjoying their summer, especially with all the events happening in Montreal, as they get to learn more about the city and its activities.

Let's see if the two guys will also be there for the festival's final day today.

In a Nutshell

– A huge display of character by CF Montréal.

CFM draws in front of its fans! pic.twitter.com/mIY5j5BNDj — RDS (@RDSca) August 2, 2026

– Well done!

Seven top-six finishes in a row for Isack! That extends the best streak by a French driver since Alain Prost in 1993 #F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/dZLWy47LGc — Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2026

– Well deserved.