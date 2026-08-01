Vancouver’s mayor doesn’t want the Canucks to play in the playoffs

Vancouver is one of Canada's major sports cities, along with Montreal and Toronto.

After all, it hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics and several matches during the most recent World Cup. However, when it comes to Canucks playoff games, that's where Ken Sim draws the line.

In fact, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in an interview with Daily Hive that he didn't want any Canucks playoff games because of the stress they cause for public safety.

How the FUCK does the mayor of a NHL city actually say these things? “As the Mayor,” he doesn't want playoff games (and the millions they bring to the local economy) “because of the stress it causes for safety.” Holy shit, how is this real? Stay hot, Vancouver. https://t.co/79sCw9sr8P pic.twitter.com/uZg7oiPkIz — Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) July 30, 2026

Oh, really… And according to him, a long playoff run will result in significant costs for the city.

But as a Canucks fan, he'd love to see an exciting run and a game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final.

As mayor, he wants his team to lose left and right.

Weird.

Imagine if Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the current mayor of Montreal, had said something similar.

In the short term, Sim's wish will come true. The Canucks are embarking on a long rebuilding process. Barring a miracle, they'll be at the bottom of the standings for the next few years.

In a Nutshell

– Tie.

The CFM ties in front of its fans! pic.twitter.com/mIY5j5BNDj — RDS (@RDSca) August 2, 2026

– Jakub Dobes, who misses hockey, wants to win the Cup.

Dobes wants to “focus on a single goal: winning the Stanley Cup”https://t.co/B7lQZyrQIm — RDS (@RDSca) August 2, 2026

– What a shot!

– Yeah…