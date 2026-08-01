“The Canadiens are still trying to sign Michael Hage”

The Canadiens are still looking for their second-line center.

Will that happen via a trade, or will Kent Hughes find a solution from within the organization?

Because if we're to believe Jeff Marek, the possibility of Michael Hage starting the season in Montreal isn't completely out of the question. The Habs are still trying to sign him. That's what he said on his podcast, The Sheet.

Jeff Marek: Re: Canadiens/centers: I still believe they're trying to sign Michael Hage at Michigan, but we'll see – The Sheet (7/31) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 1, 2026

Maybe now that his brother won't be playing with him anymore, that will tip the scales.

Is it a matter of money, or does Hage absolutely want to play in college this season?

We'll see.

On the podcast, Marek also talks about Dylan Larkin and wonders if Montreal (and Boston) could be a good fit for him. Obviously, the Panthers, Stars, Golden Knights, and Hurricanes are in the lead on this front, but nothing seems to be moving forward.

It's true that with the GM out of the picture, it's hard to move things forward. Simon Edvinsson is still waiting for his contract.

The other problem with the Larkin situation is that the teams in the running already have a top-line center. So they'd be willing to pay the price for a second-line center, but Detroit wants a return worthy of a top-line center.

Regardless, either Hage or Larkin would be a major addition for the Habs. Right now, Alex Newhook and Jake Evans are the two frontrunners to fill that role.

In a Nutshell

– Another team in Texas: it's going to be expensive.

The Bettman League's plan to establish an expansion team in Texas is clearly moving full steam ahead https://t.co/UcFfM0SgCX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 31, 2026

– What a season!

Tyson Philpot achieves a first in CFL history: https://t.co/QMrkAC0Jeu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 1, 2026

– Things are going well for the Jays.