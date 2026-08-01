After Montembeault, Dobson Becomes a Father

A few days ago, we learned that Samuel Montembeault had become a father.

His partner, Daryanne, gave birth to the couple's first child. Today, it was the Dobsons' turn to announce the birth of their first child.

Her name will be Veronika. Noah's wife, Alexa, shared the news on her Instagram account.

In the story, Alexa's brother is seen in a hospital hallway with pink balloons to welcome his niece.

So this is a second busy summer for the couple. Last year, the defenseman was traded to the Canadiens, and the couple got married.

And in 2026, about two months before the start of the season, the Dobsons will welcome their first child. The timing is good—this way, they'll have time to adjust to their new life as parents before the start of the next season.

The defenseman won't be taking time off during the season to welcome his first child, then. In any case, congratulations to the couple.

With the arrival of their little girl, will Noah gain “dad's strength,” as the saying goes? Last year, in his first season in Montreal, despite limited ice time on the power play, he racked up 47 points. He was the NHL's second-best player in blocked shots.

It was actually while blocking a shot that he missed the first six playoff games.

In a Nutshell

– One to watch.

Dobes, Struble, and several other stars at the KR Classic: https://t.co/kBqFTTz9oT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 1, 2026

– Canada's future.

Alexis Joseph, Landon DuPont, and Maddox Schultz will lead the way at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup!

All the details: https://t.co/pKpgTakVdX pic.twitter.com/TM7qYFzBgx — RDS (@RDSca) August 1, 2026

– Just wait until you see the Canadiens' lineup.

Sorry, not sorry, Stars fans. (Also, @byscottpowers' pick for the Blackhawks is NUTS.)https://t.co/pFkGLxLAOF — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 1, 2026

– His last start with the Jays?

Kevin Gausman exits the game to a standing ovation from the Blue Jays faithful pic.twitter.com/sdhyCJ9wXR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2026

– Wow.