The Red Wings are furious with Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin's trade request took many by surprise.

Since then, several rumors have surfaced, but no trade has been finalized so far.

As reported about two weeks ago, there is apparently a ridiculous reason why Larkin might be upset with Steve Yzerman.

However, according to Helene St. James, a reporter covering the Wings, Detroit is also reportedly upset with Larkin.

The reason? It's his salary structure that's causing the problem. In fact, since the contract was “front-loaded” (meaning the bulk of the pay comes at the beginning of the contract), he'll only be paid between $7 million and $8 million per season (though his salary still counts as $8.7 million per season against the salary cap).

It's normal to be unhappy in this kind of situation, but professional hockey is a business, as they often say.

Ultimately, the Red Wings agreed to that salary structure, and the fact that a contract is “front-loaded” doesn't protect a team from a potential trade request.

The famous “Yzerplan” didn't work out, and that can frustrate players over time.

If Steve Yzerman had carried out his plan to turn the Red Wings into a powerhouse, Larkin's opinion would likely have changed, and he wouldn't have asked to be traded.

After all, Dylan Larkin has been the team's captain for several seasons and has weathered the organization's many years of rebuilding. Seeing the project take so long to come to fruition may explain part of his frustration.

This salary structure could also be an advantage for interested teams. They would acquire a star player for whom a significant portion of the contract has already been paid, while assuming an $8.7 million salary cap hit through the end of the deal.

One thing is certain: if Detroit truly decides to move on, the next GM will want to secure excellent compensation for its captain. It remains to be seen whether any team will be willing to pay the asking price.

In Brief

– Here are the captains of the Canadian team for the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

– Here's the Canadian lineup for the final game of the World Junior Summer Showcase.

Canada and United States lineups for the final game of the World Junior Summer Showcase. pic.twitter.com/LohmemrESf — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) August 1, 2026

– Read this.