Goaltending Situation in Edmonton: Quebec Native Devon Levi Wants to Be the Solution

For years and years, the Edmonton Oilers have had a huge problem in net, and nothing seems to be working at that position.

No matter what solution the Oilers try, nothing is working, and no goaltender has been able to lift Edmonton out of its slump.

Frustration is at its peak, and the pressure has never been higher, especially with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's contracts nearing their expiration.

Last season's experiment with Tristan Jarry came to nothing, and to make matters worse, Stuart Skinner—traded in return—has gone on to shine with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So there's a sort of curse in net for the Oilers.

However, there may be hope on the horizon for next season, with a new prospect who could be the solution if he reaches his full potential.

In any case, the man himself is very excited about the prospect of seizing this opportunity.

Indeed, Devon Levi, acquired a month ago by the Oilers from the Buffalo Sabres, is determined to be the solution in net for the Oilers.

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The Quebec-born goaltender will clearly have his chance to shine, and if he lives up to the potential once attributed to him, well, the Oilers might finally have found their solution.

We all remember that a few years ago, after his time in the junior leagues and with Team Canada Junior, Levi was seen as a top prospect in goal.

However, after a rough start in the NHL and some rather modest seasons in the AHL, the Quebec native has yet to establish himself in the NHL.

Now 24, this opportunity with the Oilers is truly his chance to finally carve out a place for himself among the big leagues.

It will certainly be one to watch next season.

In a Nutshell

– They'll be ones to watch.

A healthy Florida Panthers team would probably have been pretty darn good—but standing still isn't their style. Our Atlantic Division offseason grades start in Sunrise with the Cats. https://t.co/DjRw9G7q4R pic.twitter.com/WtV4CdfHJv — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) August 2, 2026

– This will be interesting to watch.

SIMMONS SAYS: Is Macklin Celebrini ready to handle his new status as the NHL's highest-paid player? https://t.co/fWiRBUOqX2 pic.twitter.com/bkNRAJZ2fw — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) August 2, 2026

– Too bad.