Dylan Larkin: Here’s How Detroit Could Convince Him to Stay

The Dylan Larkin saga has been the subject of much speculation since the end of last season, when the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the tenth consecutive season.

The center, who has a full no-trade clause, requested a trade from Steve Yzerman but provided him with a list that included only a few teams: the Panthers, the Wild, the Golden Knights, and the Stars—which didn't give his general manager much wiggle room.

The problem is that Yzerman has not been the Wings' general manager since July 15, as he was reassigned to an advisory role with the club, which has yet to name his replacement. Developments in Larkin's situation are therefore on hold for the time being.

However, Larkin may have wanted to leave Detroit primarily because of his strained relationship with his general manager over the past while, and one might wonder if a change in leadership could also cause him to change his mind about his future.

Jeff Marek and Max Bultman discussed the issue on the podcast The Sheet with Jeff Marek, and according to Bultman, it will depend on who becomes the next general manager and, above all, whether the team will be competitive as early as next season.

However, in his view, the Red Wings are essentially in the same position as last year—with Patrick Kane's departure and Viktor Arvidsson's arrival—while several teams in the Eastern Conference, such as the Panthers and the Capitals, have improved over the offseason.

With these teams potentially returning to playoff contention next season, the Wings could very well miss the postseason for an eleventh consecutive spring.

Given this situation, Bultman believes that a new general manager may have a very hard time convincing the Michigan native to stay in Detroit, especially if the new front office embarks on a rebuild.

Furthermore, we mustn't forget the situation with the team's fans, many of whom have voiced their dissatisfaction with the center regarding this entire situation.

It's also understandable that, at 30 years old, Larkin has played in only five playoff games—all during his rookie year, when his team last made the playoffs in 2016—and that at this point in his career, he'd prefer to join a team that will give him a chance to win a championship.

However, if he wants to see his wish come true, Larkin may have to compromise a bit and offer his future general manager a few more options to allow him to strike a deal that benefits the Red Wings.

Quick Take

– Do you agree?

50 goals and the ninth spot on NHL Network's Top 20 Wings Right Now list for Cole Caufield (@CanadiensMTL)! : #NHLTopPlayers on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/vYRZbdvwqb — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 2, 2026

– The cleanup begins.

The Blue Jays threw in the towel in 2026. https://t.co/SKTr2x4Dbp https://t.co/4nJQ5F2S4X — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 3, 2026

– Bronze for Canada.