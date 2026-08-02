Cole Hutson was reprimanded by Tom Wilson

Making your debut in the National League is never easy, even for the most talented prospects.

Young players will inevitably make mistakes, and that doesn't always sit well with the team's veterans.

It just goes to show that talent isn't everything—it's the little details you have to pay attention to in every game that make the difference in the NHL.

Cole Hutson, Lane's younger brother, learned this the hard way during a Capitals game last year, when he drew the wrath of Tom Wilson.

This is what we learn from an ESPN article, in which Emily Kaplan asked several National Hockey League rookies a range of questions on various topics.

When asked about his most embarrassing hockey experience, Hutson recalled several turnovers, including one in particular during a game between the Caps and the Leafs on April 8: while his team was leading by three or four goals, he attempted a toe-drag move that resulted in a turnover.

Wilson made sure to let him know after the game that that wasn't the kind of play you make at the NHL level.

Even though Hutson feels close to his teammate off the ice, Wilson quickly put him in his place with a good lesson in humility.

However, the defensive prospect doesn't seem too bothered by it: you respect Wilson and listen to him, then you move on.

Cole Hutson just made it to the NHL, and he's already making guys look SILLY at the blue line pic.twitter.com/JlZ1jYMAMC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2026

That's indeed the best approach for young players who will inevitably make mistakes: learn from them and move on.

It's part of the learning process for all prospects, who need to know how to take responsibility every time they step onto the ice, regardless of the game's outcome.

That said, I'm not too worried about the younger Hutson, who should also have a great career like his older brother.

In 14 games in Washington at the end of last season, the 20-year-old defenseman tallied ten points, including three goals, and he has a good chance of being in the running for the Calder Trophy next season.

In Brief

– In St. Louis to stay?

Jeremy Rutherford: After multiple conversations between Robert Thomas and incoming general manager Alexander Steen this offseason, the player and the team appear to be on the same page again – The Athletic (7/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 3, 2026

– Fateful ninth inning.

The Jays let it slip in the ninth, their last game before the trade deadline: https://t.co/zNXYejBd0W — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 2, 2026

– What will the Jays do?

“If we're in the market to sell, it's our own fault,” laments Max Scherzerhttps://t.co/Ce4wTAEXwy — RDS (@RDSca) August 2, 2026

– Read more.

What does this mean for Giancarlo Stanton? https://t.co/B0xcBYoxau https://t.co/zySo1bcDjr — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 2, 2026

– Victory for the Canadian.