A Change of Course at the Steelers’ Training Camp

Mike McCarthy has never been known as a coach who goes easy on his players. Yet, despite having led particularly demanding training camps in the past, he must now adapt to an NFL where the methods of yesteryear are no longer permitted.

Early in his coaching career, McCarthy didn't hesitate to schedule two daily full-gear practices for several weeks at a time. These sessions could also last more than two hours.

Today, such an approach would be impossible.

“I'd go to jail if I tried to do that today,” McCarthy joked.

The NFL's collective bargaining agreement now very specifically regulates the number of practices, their duration, and the conditions under which they can be held. The new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers has therefore had to adapt his philosophy.

And one of the most significant changes involves tackling drills.

No tackling teammates

When Pittsburgh holds its first full-gear practice of the McCarthy era at Chuck Noll Field on Monday, players will have to practice without tackling their teammates.

This decision marks a notable departure from Mike Tomlin's 19 years at the helm of the team. Steelers training camp was traditionally associated with a physical approach where players constantly pushed each other.

McCarthy does not, however, want to turn his camp into a non-contact session. The slogan “Tempered Steel,” visible on the jerseys of players and staff members, truly represents the identity he hopes to establish.

His decision to limit tackles is primarily a matter of risk management.

In particular, players will be allowed to wrap their arms around ball carriers without bringing them to the ground. This technique is already used regularly during the season, but implementing it as early as the beginning of August marks a change for Pittsburgh.

McCarthy believes, however, that his players can learn to tackle effectively without putting each other at risk. The coaching staff has access to GPS data, video analysis, and various sports science tools to refine their techniques.

Linebacker Payton Wilson admits he loves to tackle, but understands the logic behind this approach.

The Steelers will therefore have to adapt to this new philosophy before their first regular-season game, scheduled for September 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarthy wants to maintain a physical team. He simply wants that aggressiveness to be developed in a different way.

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