Celebrini and McKenna: The number of hours they spend together on the ice in the middle of summer is impressive

The new generation of National Hockey League players has truly been making its mark in the world's best league over the past few years.

Many young players are entering the NHL and immediately making a solid impact without seeming to be fazed by anyone or anything.

Their performances speak for themselves, and this is no coincidence.

In fact, today's young players are extremely hardworking and resilient, as we see with the Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov, who train constantly and are always on the ice.

Well, this is true for many other young players as well, who—even in the summer—work twice as hard to improve and be in peak condition once the season begins.

In fact, Gavin McKenna and Macklin Celebrini have been training together recently, and over the course of a week, they spent 17 hours on the ice.

Gavin McKenna and Macklin Celebrini have been getting their reps in this offseason (via @NHLMedia) pic.twitter.com/9QXYSeuZdv — BarDown (@BarDown) July 29, 2026

In the middle of the offseason—and especially in the middle of summer—the two young players spent nearly three hours a day on the ice training and trying to improve.

It's truly impressive, and it speaks to the resilience and determination of these young players, each of whom is just as passionate about hockey as the next.

Here are a few clips from mid-July.

Another day, another new set of clips of Gavin McKenna and Macklin Celebrini working out together this offseason. Gavin McKenna working on his close-range stickhandling and edge work #leafsforever https://t.co/G4QTdzF1Oy pic.twitter.com/IWKJCqfRID — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) July 18, 2026

Spending so much time training during the offseason is mind-blowing, especially considering the enormous workload of an NHL schedule.

Summer—and July in particular—could be a relaxing time for travel and rest, but no, the best young players in the world are out on the ice, and that's why they're the best in the world.

In short, hats off to these two young players—we're all really looking forward to seeing them in action next season.

In a Nutshell

– Dustin Byfuglien.

Who comes to mind when you see this logo? pic.twitter.com/ntOJkwzrqQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 31, 2026

– Read this.

My latest article for @Thehockeynews is about a big day in hockey history that would end up having a major impact on the Montreal Canadiens: https://t.co/oYPIBpWk3f #GoHabsGo #CH #Canadiens #Habs #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) August 1, 2026

– Incredible.