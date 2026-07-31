“I think Matthew Schaefer will be the first player to reach $20 million.”

The latest trend in the NHL—especially among young players with very high potential—is to sign contracts for astronomical sums.

Leo Carlsson immediately comes to mind (though his case is a bit different), who signed a lucrative contract worth $18 million per season. There's also Connor Bedard ($15 million per season) and Macklin Celebrini ($18.8 million).

All three of these players are 20 or 21 years old.

The first contract worth $20 million annually hasn't been signed yet, but we can expect it to happen VERY soon.

Guys like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes (who will be in the final year of their contracts in 2026–27) could be the first to do so. However, if we follow the trend among young players of this generation, Matthew Schaefer could very well be the first as well.

Éric Hoziel, appearing on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (hosted this time by Alexis Lavoie-Martel), believes the young prodigy defenseman from the New York Islanders will be the one.

Matthew Schaefer, the first to reach $20 million per season in the NHL? #lesickpodcast @erichoziel @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/jwWoQBb3Ok — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 31, 2026

When you look at the details, Hughes and Makar are the two most logical choices, because they'll be able to extend their contracts before Schaefer.

However, it's important to note that their situations are different.

First, Schaefer is younger, and, as mentioned earlier, the new trend is to offer massive contracts to highly talented young players (such as Carlsson, Bedard, and Celebrini).

Furthermore, the Avalanche and the Wild will face a more complicated contractual situation when it comes to extending their star defensemen than the Islanders will. Makar's and Hughes' teams will have less flexibility to extend them, while the Islanders will have a few large contracts with veterans set to expire (such as Ondrej Palat and Kyle Palmieri).

It's also worth noting that the maximum annual salary is currently $20.8 million, whereas the following year (when Schaefer will be eligible for a contract extension) the cap will be higher and the payroll will have increased as well.

At first glance, it's easy to assume that Makar or Hughes will secure a $20 million deal before Schaefer, but in reality, Schaefer has an excellent chance as well.

Quick Thoughts

– Will “patching” holes be enough for the Kings?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Kings: The way they looked at it, they're like, there isn't anybody worth us breaking the bank for this summer, so we're going to plug our holes and see what we can do – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 1, 2026

– He's having an incredible season.

Tyson Philpot needs just 26 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark, and he has two more games left to play @TVASports https://t.co/56aFoAhHos — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) August 1, 2026

– Cease just keeps impressing.