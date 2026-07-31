L.J. Mooney: Here’s Why It’s Easy to Get Excited About Him

Among the most popular prospects in the Montreal Canadiens' organization, L.J. Mooney isn't the first name that comes to mind.

With prospects like Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, and David Reinbacher, it's easy to fly under the radar.

However, with summer camp underway ahead of the upcoming World Junior Championship, Habs fans may be hearing more from Mooney.

In fact, he scored a goal against Sweden yesterday.

Sure, he's small (5 feet, 8 inches and 165 pounds), but he's clearly brimming with talent. That said, it's his passion and intensity that make him dangerous.

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff recently discussed Mooney following Day 4 of this summer showcase and believes it's easy to get excited about him.

The Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis on Habs prospect LJ Mooney at the World Juniors Summer Showcase: “Canadiens fans have been excited about Mooney, and it's easy to understand why… It feels like he's built to thrive in big moments because he plays with so much energy and skill.” pic.twitter.com/ny60u69zpP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 31, 2026

“It feels like he's built to shine in big moments, because he plays with so much energy and has so much talent.” – Steven Ellis

At first glance, he looks a lot like Cole Caufield. Both are talented, smaller-statured wingers, but it's his intensity that makes him particularly appealing. I'm not saying he'll be as good as Caufield, but the talent is there, and as Michael Hage recently said, he's a pain to play against.

It's kind of as if Mooney were a mix of Caufield (or Martin St. Louis) and Brendan Gallagher. That's pretty interesting, isn't it?

Again, I'm not saying Mooney's future in the NHL is guaranteed, that he'll have a great career, or that he'll be as good as—or even better than—Caufield.

Let's wait to see him at the professional level before jumping to conclusions, but let's just say his profile is pretty intriguing.

In a Nutshell

– To be continued.

The Bettman League's plan to establish an expansion team in Texas is clearly moving full steam ahead https://t.co/UcFfM0SgCX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 31, 2026

– Unbelievable…

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– Theis has now recorded at least one touchdown in six consecutive games.